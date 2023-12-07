SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Audrey Nguyen was last seen on Monday, Dec. 4 in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood.

She is 14 years of age, five feet tall and weighs 115 pounds, according to SFPD. She is described as multi-racial (Asian, white) with dark brown eyes and hair.

She was last see wearing a white Essentials hoodie, pajama pants and Ugg boots. Other identifying characteristics include braces, a slit in her left eyebrow and a faded “50” tattoo on her index finger.

Photo: SFPD

Anyone with any information related to Audrey’s whereabouts is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 378-0420.