SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An employee of a local business was shot on Monday, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.

Just after 9:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business on the 500 block of Precita Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. The address appears to match that of the Precita Park Cafe. Once officers arrived they located an employee of the business who had been injured by a possible gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical aid and called emergency medical services to transport the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Through further investigation police learned that the suspect had entered the business and spoken to the victim. The suspect then reportedly shot the victim during their conversation.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Officers searched the area but have not located the suspect. If you have any information about this incident you are encouraged to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.