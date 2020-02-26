San Francisco Police seek help from community to identify victim of robbery in viral video

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department are asking for the community’s help in identifying the victim of a robbery that happened in the Bayview District.
A cell phone video has been circulating throughout social media showing an older Asian man being chased and harassed by another man with a stick, while collecting recyclables.
The victim can then be seen walking towards a cart of recyclables that he had collected, that the suspect had taken from him.
Towards the end of the video, the victim can be seen left in tears as the suspect continues to yell and say hateful remarks.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the victim or has information regarding the incident to please come forwar dand call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415)575-4444. You may also send a tip through text message at TIP411.
Police say callers may remain anonymous.
