San Francisco police warn public of fraudulent CDC door-to-door visitors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is warning the public of people going door to door claiming to be employees for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Authorities say the people are asking to go into people’s homes to conduct inspections or searches.

SFPD wants to ensure residents that the CDC nor SFPDH have employees going to people’s doors.

City Disaster Services Workers and volunteers have been placing informational door hangers in San Francisco neighborhoods, but they do not ask to enter homes and will have city identification.

If someone claiming to be with the CDC or SFDPH shows up at your door, do not let them in. Instead, call 911 immediately.

