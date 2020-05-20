San Francisco Pride announces official #SFPride50 online celebration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 25: People dance in the annual LGBTQI Pride Parade on June 25, 2017 in San Francisco, California. The LGBT community descended on Market Street for the 47th annual Pride Parade (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Pride Board of Directors announced Wednesday a completely online celebration for its 50th anniversary.

Pride 50 will bring the nation’s largest gathering of the LGBTQ+ community and allies in a weekend-long tribute to LGBTQ+ luminaries and queer solidarity.

The event will take place June 27 and 28 and will include live performances, speeches from LGBTQ+ elected officials and leaders, conversations, reflections on 50 years of the Pride movement and more.

San Francisco Pride will also participate in Global Pride, a 24-hour live-streamed festival celebrated around the world, on June 27.

Pride is known to be a citywide effort with events from local organizations and promoters. SF Pride will help bring awareness to events which are support Pride 50, such as Mayor London Breed’s Pride Kickoff, the Trans March 2020, Openhouse’s LGBTQ+ Senior Prom and more.

SF Pride is still working on which streaming platform it will use. Those details will be shared with the public once they become available.

“While this year’s landmark anniversary is very different from what we originally envisioned, we are grateful that we can share Pride 50 with our friends and allies around the world — and we know the world is turning to San Francisco,” SF Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez said. “Our online celebrations not only highlight the spirit of Pride but help us broaden our visibility as we continue to build solidarity in our LGBTQ+ communities during a time when we must be apart.”

For decades, San Francisco Pride’s Parade and two-day celebration have brought hundreds of thousands to downtown San Francisco.

As 2020 is a historic 50th anniversary, millions of people were expected to attend.

Though the current public health crisis has altered festivities, an even larger global crowd can join in and celebrate virtually from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

“Pride is one of my favorite times of the year in San Francisco, and no one wants to celebrate with the entire community more than I do,” Mayor Breed said. “However, we are in an unprecedented public-health emergency with an uncertain future, and we must do everything we can to protect our entire community and put public health first. The City will continue to work with SF Pride to celebrate everything Pride stands for in the weeks and months to come, and San Francisco will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

Calendar list of events:

San Francisco Pride 2020 Kickoff with Mayor London Breed (Friday, June 5)

San Francisco Pride’s 2020 Online Celebration (Saturday, June 27 1-9 p.m., Sunday, June 28 2-7 p.m.)

Lavender Talks: A Celebration of SF Pride’s 2020 Awardees (Thursday, June 25, 12-1 p.m.)

Framline44 Pride Showcase (Thursday-Sunday, June 25-28)

Openhouse SF LGBTQ Senior Prom (Thursday, June 25, 4-6 p.m.)

Trans March 2020 (Friday, June 26)

Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet’s Pride Brunch 2020: Live at home! (Saturday, June 27, 12-1:30 p.m.)

Global Pride (Saturday, June 27)

Illuminate the Pink Triangle (Saturday, June 27 and 8 p.m.)

Fifty Years of SF Pride (Sunday, June 28, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Latest News Headlines: