San Francisco Pride parade, celebration canceled due to coronavirus crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Organizers of San Francisco Pride announced Tuesday this year’s parade and celebration has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the celebration’s 50th anniversary and was originally scheduled for Saturday & Sunday, June 27-28.

Organizers said said they expected upward of a million people to attend this year’s the parade.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly,” Executive Director Fred Lopez said. “With heavy hearts, we have decided not to go forward with the Parade and Celebration in 2020.”

Instead of celebrating in person, SF Pride plans to join a constellation of Pride organizations worldwide in a “Virtual Global Pride” on Saturday, June 27.

SF Pride will be announcing additional collaborations, primarily in digital formats, to commemorate Pride throughout the summer.

Check back for updates

Latest Stories: