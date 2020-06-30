San Francisco ranks among worst-run US cities during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new study ranks San Francisco among the worst-run cities in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, based its “quality of services” scores on several categories, including safety and health.

According to the study, the top 3 cities doing the best job in handling the pandemic are Nampa, Idaho; Boise, Idaho; and Provo, Utah.

Now at the bottom of the list, Washington, D.C. ranks as the worst-run city, followed by San Francisco. Gulfport, Mississippi rounded out the top three.

WalletHub’s methodology to determine the rankings included 6 key categories – financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

Those metrics were then evaluated against more than three dozen other relevant metrics and graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest quality of service.

You can learn more about the methodology here.

At last check, there were 3,603 confirmed cases in San Francisco, and 50 deaths.

San Francisco last week announced the city’s plans to reopen more businesses on July 1 was postponed due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

