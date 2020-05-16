San Francisco releases new guidelines days before retail businesses reopen

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Francisco is days away from heading into Phase 2 of the reopening process allowing many retail businesses to open for curbside pickup.

In the last 24 hours, the city has released new guidelines for this reopening and while some view this as a positive step, others say it’s not much help.

“It’s a band aid, a small band aid but the point is we have to slowly start opening the economy up,” Vas Kiniris said.

Kiniris with the Fillmore merchants says curbside pick up is a good start. Under San Francisco’s guidelines and it’s forcing stores in his association to expand their social media presence, carry on one on one video chats with customers and re-imagine display windows.

“During moments of crisis thats when there is extreme innovation,” Kiniris said. “So I am excited to see what comes out of this.”

Under San Francisco’s reopening guidelines storefront, curbside, or outside pickup is allowable. customers may not enter the store.

Also no more than 10 personnel may be on site, or less in smaller stores to allow for required social distancing.

Stores must have access to an adjacent curbside, sidewalk, street, alley, or parking lot for customer pickup.

Curbside is not going to work”

But the two women who have run union street’s jest jewels for 36 years and have now postponed their retirement say this is not going to work.

“I think we are ready to open and I understand the safety and we want to be careful with our precious customers,” Eleanor Carpenter said. “But we think we are ready.”

Carpenter & Leslie Drapkin say their store just isn’t suited for curbside pickup or a massive online presence.

If you are fashion and a store like ours you are changing merchandise all the time its impossible to show the breath of the merchandise we have 20,000 items.

It’s up to each store to decide if they will take part in this retail reopening, as things stand it all begin in San Francisco on Monday morning.

