San Francisco residents communicate with post-it notes amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In the midst of coronavirus outbreak, neighbors in San Francisco are finding relief through sticky notes.

They’re using post its or other things around the house to post messages on their windows as a way to communicate with neighbors.

Something that’s now spreading across the city is a simple message.

Neighbors are posting similar messages, hearts and more, many say it’s a way to experience some positive relief during this stressful time.

“The idea that we’re all in this together. I think we’re all trying to cope with the idea that this is going on in the world. we have never experienced anything like it.”

Helen Page lives in Lower Pacific Heights in San Francisco. She says she started posting messages in her window once she saw others getting involved on social media in the Next Door app.

“I didn’t have post its so i used tissue paper and i put hi in my window and a heart and other people had been doing it and it took off>

other people like stacy adams started the messages in her lower nob hill neighborhood.

<i changed it to a hi and then a neighbor across the street, across post street wrote a hi back and then weve been exchanging pictures ever since then>

adams says it’s how she starts every day now…looking for new messages and responding back to neighbors.

<how i start my day. i look to see if theres a new message from my window and then i plan what im going to update my window to and then i just sit back and wait and hope for the best. it keeps me busy, it puts smiles on peoples faces so i just keep doing it>

neighbor jim allen says he’s now using the sticky notes to play games with others during this stay at home order.

<came up with the idea to do tic tac toe and that took a couple of days. we had a couple people on the street play with us then one of our neighbors across the way who has a 6 year old son hes been playing back and forth with us>

many say it’s a way to feel some comfort in this time full of unknowns…

<the sense that this could affect every single person on the planet is so hard to take in. theres such a sense of overwhelm that just the fact you see something in another window is somehow comforting. we need that. we need to know were not alone even though were isolate in our homes>

in my next door app…i’ve seen this trend grow day by day.

many say they hope to meet the neighbors they’ve been communicating with daily…after this is all over.

ive in san francisco, im taylor bisacky…kron on news.

