San Francisco school introduces new athletic program for girls

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco is transitioning from all boys to co-ed next school year, and they’ve appointed their first coach in the girls athletic program.

Archbishop Riordan has one of the richest basketball traditions in the Bay Area, and now they will look to continue that tradition with a new girls program.

“Our big thing is character and teaching young athletes how to prepare themselves for the rest of their lives in terms of what type of person they are going to be,” Will Watkins said. “Accountability, leadership, what type of teammate you are going to be. so really all of those life lessons.”

And the man chosen to do just that is Will Watkins, a ’99 Riordan grad and coach on the boys staff for the last seven years.

The fit for this role almost seemed too perfect.

“I actually coach club basketball year round, that is my full-time job. I am a administrator for Bay City basketball which is a large AAU program here, I am the program director,” he said. “I am coaching girls nine months out of the year. The change is the high school season is the only time I am coaching boys. So it makes perfect sense to me.”

Watkins is very prideful of Riordan and says he is honored and excited to lead this new program.

“I have had a chance to watch a lot of success, good times and bad times,” he said. “And just be more ingrained in the culture of the athletic program and so to now get an opportunity to do it on my own and a new start, I couldn’t be more proud of that.”

