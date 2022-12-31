SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit the city of San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday morning, San Francisco has already seen 2.96 inches of rain and there is more on the way.

The record-breaking rain brought flooding and road closures along with it. Hwy-101 was closed in both directions due to ‘major’ flooding in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Downed trees and rockslides are also closing roads across the Bay Area. Evacuations were also ordered across some areas of Santa Cruz county.