SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco SPCA is offering a sweet deal this weekend in support of the San Francisco 49ers.
SF SPCA is offering discounted adoptions beginning Sunday, and lasting as long as the Niners continue winning.
All adult animals, five months and older, will be $49.
If the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship and make it to the Super Bowl, the promotion will continue through Feb. 2.
Adoptable animals can be viewed by clicking here.
A win for the 49ers is a win for animals. Go Niners!
- ICE ups ante in standoff with NYC: ‘This is not a request’
- Major traffic delays expected throughout Bay Area for Packers-49ers game
- Body of woman found in river 6 years after disappearance
- San Francisco SPCA offering $49 adoptions in support of Niners
- Trump team, House managers trade sharp views on impeachment