San Francisco SPCA offering $49 adoptions in support of Niners

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco SPCA is offering a sweet deal this weekend in support of the San Francisco 49ers.

SF SPCA is offering discounted adoptions beginning Sunday, and lasting as long as the Niners continue winning.

All adult animals, five months and older, will be $49.

If the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship and make it to the Super Bowl, the promotion will continue through Feb. 2.

“Brody”, one of SF SPCA’s therapy dogs decked out in 49ers gear, ready to celebrate

Adoptable animals can be viewed by clicking here.

A win for the 49ers is a win for animals. Go Niners!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

