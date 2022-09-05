SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco State University has lifted its indoor masking policy for the first time since the pandemic began.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control classified the City and County of San Francisco’s COVID-19 transmission levels as ‘low’ for the third week in a row. The new masking protocol will go into effect Tuesday, according to the university.

The university stated its will bring back mandated indoor masking if San Francisco returns to ‘medium’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the university said. This updated masking policy was made in part by students, staff, faculty, administrators, and the university’s pandemic planning group.

SF State still strongly recommends masking indoors.