San Francisco Superior Court announces changes amid COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Superior Court announces operational changes on Monday in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the San Francisco Superior Court will suspend non-essential court operations.

The court is closing approximately 75 percent of its operations for 30 days starting March 17 through April 15.

The following changes will impact criminal court, traffic court, civil court, family court and jury services.

Criminal:

All trials scheduled from March 17 through April 15 will continue on a rolling basis for 30 days from scheduled trial date, this includes preliminary examinations.

Arraignments will be heard within 7 days.

Clerk’s office will be closed March 17 through April 15. A dropbox for the court will be available for motions near Room 103.

Traffic:

All Traffic matters scheduled between March 17 through April 15 will continue on a rolling basis for 30 days.

Walk-in appearances have been suspended until April 15.

The Traffic Office will also be closed starting March 17 through April 15. A dropbox is available for payments near Room 145.

Civil:

Civil trials scheduled between March 17 through April 15 will continue on a rolling basis for 30 days.

Attorneys are encouraged to appear by telephone. Appearances can be scheduled through Court Call by calling 1 (888) 88-COURT.

Small claim motions, trials and appeals will be scheduled at a later date.

Clerk’s office will be closed March 17 through April 15

Family Court:

All family law matters, including mediation, but excluding ex parte requests, temporary restraining orders, child abduction due process hearings, and domestic violence restraining orders where visitation or custody is an issue will be continued on a rolling basis for 30 days.

Domestic violence restraining orders where visitation or custody is an issue will continue to be heard on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. in Department 403.

Child support hearings will be continued on a rolling basis for at least 30 days. The Department of Child Support Services may be contacted at (415) 356-2700.

Jury Services:

Anyone scheduled for jury serviced from March 17 through April 15 will be rescheduled. Notice of rescheduled dates will be mailed.

The Court will continue to monitor responses to the coronavirus outbreak and will evaluate and adjust operations accordingly.

To check the Court’s daily ongoing changes, updates can be found on their website.

Latest Headlines: