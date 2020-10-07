San Francisco: Violent brawl concerns neighbors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A neighbor in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District captured a video over the weekend showing an all-out brawl break out in the middle of the day.

The video has been picking up steam on social media, as businesses and neighbors on Haight Street are growing concerned.

The brawl happened at Haight and Clayton Street on Saturday.

While some neighbors say the video was the first time they’ve seen a fight like this in the area, others tell KRON4 this is becoming a regular occurence.

Police were seen earlier on Tuesday talking to residents about the fight and clearing tent encampments nearby.

An employee who works on Haight Street didn’t want to show their face out of fear of retaliation says he had to break up a separate fight on Monday.

“I tried yelling out at them. They told me, “No. He deserves it. He stole from. He stole from us.” So I don’t know. I don’t see any control. I didn’t see any police in the area yesterday. Thank god they’re here today.”

San Francisco police say they’re investigating Saturday’s incident.

Police returned to the area on Tuesday asking neighbors about the fight and tried clearing some of the encampments nearby.

At the same time some neighbors believe the homeless were involved with the brawl.

A group calling itself ‘Safe Healthy Haight,’ posted the video on Twitter. .They tell KRON4 News that, “The city is using the Haight as a containment zone,” by allowing tent villages. They later say this threatens public health and the survival of the neighborhood’s surrounding small businesses.

Other owners on Haight street say recent activity on the streets makes it harder for business.

“Tensions are high right now, even among the homeless population in San Francisco too. As far as the neighbors go around here, it’s not. People don’t want to walk their kids down the street to the market, but it’s getting out of control, definitely getting out of control.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Local Merchant Association who owns a bookstore on Haight Street says she only recognized one of the people in the video as someone who’s a local transient.

Supervisor Dean Preston says he was deeply disturbed to learn about the violent incident in his District. No injuries were reported and everyone seems to be okay.

San Francisco police are looking for more information about the incident.

