San Francisco’s Dropbox headquarters selling for $1.08 billion

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Kilroy Realty announced Dropbox headquarters in Mission Bay is selling for $1.08 billion.

“The pandemic deal marks the highest price per square foot in city history and is SF’s second-largest real estate sale ever,” owner Kilroy Realty said Monday.

The 750,000 square-foot office property is located at 1800 Owens Street.

“This transaction demonstrates that quality assets in quality locations remain highly attractive to buyers and in this case generated a record price,” said John Kilroy, chairman and chief executive officer of KRC.

