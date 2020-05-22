San Francisco’s oldest gay bar ‘The Stud’ to permanently close due to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s the end of an era — at least for now.

Today, the ‘Stud SF’ — billed as San Francisco’s oldest gay bar — is permanently closing its location in the Soma neighborhood.​

The owner blames dwindling revenues because of the pandemic.

By month’s end — the Stud bar in San Francisco will no longer have a home in San Francisco.​

The venue’s collective of owners shared during a virtual news conference in the afternoon that their landlord has allowed them to break free from their current lease.​

The owners say the move will save them tens of thousands of dollars.​

“This is real. There is no plan currently to move it to another venue,” Co-owner Honey Mahogoney said. “We don’t have any contract in hand.”​

But the owner’s are hopeful that at some point down the road — they will be capable of re-opening at another location.​

They intend to continue raising funds for that effort, a project that could cost up to one million dollars.​

“The shelter-in-place policies, which we fully agree with and support — the science is very real, and very cool,” Co-owner Vivianne Forevermore said. “We have not been able to draw an income, like many bars in San Francisco and across the nation, and this has made it impossible to keep up with the bills that we have, just being an empty building.”​

The Stud has operated in San Francisco for 55 years.​

It’s been at it’s current location in the south of Market neighborhood since 1987.​

Local elected leaders joined the news conference Thursday — vowing to help bring the bar back at some point.​

“This is a community that’s way too tough to let a virus cause permanent damage,” State Senator Scott Weiner said. “We’re going to bounce back.”​

“We will find a new location, we will raise whatever money is necessary, we will do the construction, as you said, if it’s needed,” Supervisor Matt Haney said. “We will change any zoning or address any barriers that exist. We’ll make sure that even in the age of social distancing that the stud will return sooner rather than later.”​

The Stud will say goodbye on it’s final day, May 31, with a virtual drag funeral that will be streamed live to the public.​

