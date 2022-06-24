SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With so many people unhappy with what the republican controlled supreme court has done, there are many others who see the overturning of Roe v Wade as a win for America.

John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco republican party knows that sentiment is unpopular in the city and in most parts of the bay area. He tells KRON4, “it’s a victory. It may not seem like that for some people but it’s a victory for the country. This is what democracy looks like. SCOTUS got it right today.”

But what implications might this decision have with women in his party? Dennis says “it doesn’t matter what party you’re in. Any woman who is pro-choice in the republican party knows that the party is a pro-life party. It’s in the republican party platform and they’ve long since adopted that and accepted it.”

Shortly after the decision was announced, house speaker Nancy Pelosi said republicans will now look to ban abortions nationwide.

Dennis argued that’s not the goal because the supreme court’s ruling has already taken the federal government out of the equation. In lockstep with most republicans, Dennis says the debate is back to where it belongs with the states.

Dennis told KRON4, “this is not a national issue. It’s not a federal issue, it’s a complex issue that ought to be resolved by local communities. The sensibilities on topics like this are different in Alabama than they are in California and the more local we can make decisions like this the better.”

Whether there will be backlash against republicans in the midterms remains to be seen.