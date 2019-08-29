San Francisco’s sinking Millennium Tower to be repaired, thanks to tentative settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For years, San Francisco’s infamous Millennium Tower has been sinking and slowly tilting.

Now there’s finally some good news.

Attorneys reached a tentative agreement that will both compensate homeowners and pay for the pricey fix of the San Francisco building.

Homeowners who sued over the sinking and leaning of Millennium Tower have reached a tentative agreement with the buildings developers and the government agency that oversees the adjacent transit center.

“I think this is a great achievement that we have been working towards,” said Howard Dickstein, president of the Millenium Tower Homeowners Association.

Dickstein says the first part of the agreement will pay for the just approved repairs to the building which will now involve drilling down to bedrock to stabilize the building.

“My focus all through this litigation is to obtain the funding to repair the building and ensure it remains stabilized and to reverse a significant portion of the tilt,” he said. “Because all those things will result in the return to the values that the building deserves to have.”

Dealing with the drop in value of the property is the second part of the agreement, where individual homeowners will receive compensation.

“In terms of payment to the individuals, they are very significant and our clients are extremely satisfied with the result,” said attorney Niall McCarthy, who represents 88 homeowners in the Millennium Tower.

Attorneys for tower residents say ultimately this process will make the construction of new San Francisco buildings safer.

