San Francisco’s stay-at-home order likely to be extended, mayor says

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Friday it’s “very likely” the stay-at-home order will be extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco’s stay-at-home order is set to end on May 3. It was first issued on March 16.

Breed said the order could be extended by a few weeks or even another month.

“People are asking about this: ‘Will the public health order get extended?’ The likelihood that that will happen is very likely and what that means is…another few weeks or even a month of asking you all to comply and to remain at home and to continue to follow the social distancing orders that we put forth,” Breed said.

She mentioned that other states are beginning to reopen but said she does not want San Francisco to move that quickly.

“As good as it might seem…the numbers are still going up. The number of people in the ICU has gone up,” Breed said. “Now more than ever we can’t give up.”

She also noted the weather is getting warmer but encouraged residents to continue to stay at home as much as possible.

On Friday, the city reported 1,340 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 22 deaths related to the virus.

