San Jose businesses struggle during 2nd stay-at-home order

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In downtown San Jose, businesses are struggling to stay open during this second stay-at-home order.

According to the San Jose Downtown Association, some downtown businesses are either closing for good or hanging by a thread.

It’s been a tough nine months — there are no conventions, museums are closed, not many college students — is what downtown relied on. Most of the businesses that are impacted are restaurants and cafes.

“We’re still open but we’re not making enough to keep us afloat,” Idris Eyrice said.

The last time we spoke to IDris Eyrice, owner of Grace Deli and Cafe, was back in May.

Vandals from a protest in San Jose sparked by the death of George Floyd damaged the windows of his cafe.

After our story aired, Eyrice says good samaritans helped repair his property.

A set back at the time when he was getting ready to reopen his business after the first stay-at-home order in March.

And now a second shelter in place.

“I have a growing debt. I can’t pay my rent. It’s been like four months,” Eyrice said. “We made negotiations with the landlords but it’s stable now but it doesn’t mean I’m getting over it.”

Downtown San Jose was a ghost town Saturday — a familiar sight during the initial stay at home order in the spring.

Executive Director of the Downtown Association Scott Knies says there were more than 200 eateries before the pandemic and about quarter of them are not coming back.

“If there’s grants coming, get them out yesterday,” Knies said. “Don’t wait until the new year there may not be any businesses around in 2021.”

Knies is pleading for people to shop local.

“Think twice about it and how can you vote with your dollars and vote with your actions to try to help these small businesses kind of get through what’s going to be a very very tough holiday period,” Knies said.

While the first wave of COVID vaccines are rolling out, a sign of hope but still a long road ahead.

“Even if everything gets back to normal, we don’t expect 100 percent of people coming to the office because they get used to staying at home,” Eyrice said.

The owner of Grace Deli and Cafe has applied for grants to help small businesses, but he says at this point in time it is uncertain if his business will survive.