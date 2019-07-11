San Jose cannabis company partners with Jay-Z

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A South Bay cannabis company has a few reasons to celebrate this week.

Not only have they been in business for four years, they’ve also announced a partnership with none other than rapper Jay Z.

The rap mogul and San Jose-based “Caliva” have announced that Jay-Z will be the companies new chief brand strategist.

The partnership goes well beyond the bud itself.

The allure of the evolving cannabis industry was clearly calling Jay-Z’s name and Caliva is where he landed.

The billionaire rapper has spent the last several years working towards social justice reform, specifically helping those who have been incarcerated because of drug possession, to find a path back into the working world and he’s tapped this bay area business to help him do it.

The CEO of Caliva has said the call from Jay-Z gave him a bit of a shock and customers KRON4 spoke with today were on the same page.

“I was like wait? The real Jay Z? I thought it was a random grower’s name and then it was like oh, oh no. It’s Jay Z,” said one customer.

Caliva customers at the San Jose shop were buzzing off the news of jay-z’s partnership with the brand

“It’s cool that Jay Z is getting involved,” customer Shawn Bushaw said. “He picked a good company.”

Bushaw is a frequent customer and decade long cannabis activist.

He feels the multi year partnership is a win-win.

“Jay Z getting involved and trying to bring some awareness to the social justice issues that have gone on for so many decades is awesome,” he said.

Not only will Jay Z be helping with creative decisions for the company, he will specifically focus on improving the representation and participation of previously incarcerated people who are still being kept out of the legal weed business.

The rapper said, “Caliva’s expertise and ethos makes them the best partner for this endeavor. we want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Caliva is a strong leader in the industry, boasting a wide selection, employer paid benefits and award winning greens.

CEO Dennis O’Malley says they hope to use their platform to shape the conversation surrounding cannabis — a statement that’s music to customer’s ears

No financial details have been released just yet but caliva says they’ll be focused on communities that have been hit the hardest when it comes to the war on drugs.

We can expect to see more specific partnership details in the coming months.

