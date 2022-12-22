SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose drug dealer has been arrested and charged with felony drug sales to minors after students overdosed on pills he sold them, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Simon Armendariz, 23, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills to students at Los Gatos High School who then overdosed from them.

Students who bought drugs from Armendariz were so aware of the deadly risk of the pills he sold them that they carried Narcan in case they overdosed, police said. Armendariz used monikers like “Risky” or “Madman” to sell the drugs to students as young as 15 years old, the DA said.

He would meet his clients in locations around downtown Los Gatos, including the parking lot of Los Gatos High and a nearby church.

The investigation that led to Armendariz’s arrest began when Santa Clara PD officers responded to a report of a 15-year-old girl overdosing in a bathroom during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. The pill she overdosed on, described by police as a counterfeit Percocet pill laced with fentanyl, was traced back to the defendant.

Law enforcement traced the drugs to several other students, one of whom allegedly got $10 pills delivered from the dealer at school before first period. Armendariz urged his teenage clients to share his contact information with others to build up his customer list, the DA said.

“This is not a war on drugs, this is a struggle to save lives,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “There are no good excuses with fentanyl. It kills and everybody knows it: the dealers, the manufacturers. We will find them, arrest them, and hold them accountable for selling poison for profit. I want to thank the Santa Clara Police Department, the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team, and the investigators from my Office for their continued work in addressing the fentanyl epidemic.”

Armendariz is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in San Jose. He faces prison time if convicted.