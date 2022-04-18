SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Earthquakes have parted ways with head coach Matias Almeyda, the team announced on Monday. Alex Covelo, who has served as head coach for Earthquakes II in MLS Next Pro, will assume the interim coaching role.

The team will begin its search for a new head coach immediately, it announced. Covelo will make his debut as interim boss Tuesday when the Quakes take on Bay Cities FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at PaPal Park.

“Over the past four years, Matias has given everything he has to our club, and we recognize the efforts he made,” Earthquakes Managing Partner John Fisher said. “I have had a chance to get to know him and his family during his time here, and we really appreciate what they have done for the Earthquakes. We wish them well in the future.”

Almeyda took charge of the club in October 2018, becoming the 12th head coach in club history. Departing after 98 matches in charge — the third most in club history — he led the Quakes to a 31-42-25 regular season record. In their first season under Almeyda, the Quakes won 13 games and narrowly missed the playoffs. In 2020’s pandemic-shortened season, the Quakes claimed the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs and were eliminated by Sporting Kansas City in the first round.

San Jose dropped to 10th place in the West in 2021 and is currently winless after seven matches in 2022. Almeyda’s coaching staff will depart the club along with him.