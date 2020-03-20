San Jose Earthquakes player starts viral #stayathome challenge

This photo taken on November 21, 2019, shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide stay-at-home order on Thursday in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For most of the Bay Area, residents were already ordered to shelter in place for several days.

As the days go by, social media users have shared their difficulties with trying to find something to entertain themselves with.

Timelines have been filled with viral TikTok dances, Netflix threads and now new challenges.

San Jose Earthquakes player Tommy Thompson started the #StayAtHome challenge on social media, encouraging all to engage from within the comfort of their homes.

Thompson has posted several videos to Instagram asking his followers to participate in the challenge and share them with him.

“Here are some fun skills I used to work on at home. Send me videos once you get them down and I’ll share them on my story. Stay positive and get to practicing!!” he wrote, along with a video of him showing off his soccer skills.

As a way to encourage young fans even more, he even said he would post videos shared with him on his page to share with his 11,000+ followers.

Though he is a professional soccer player, Thompson is encouraging any and all users to share what they are doing at home.

This is a bit of a difficult time for many, but it’s nice to see someone shed a little light on some dark times.

Grab your phone and join the fun!

Latest News Headlines: