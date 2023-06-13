(KRON) — A San Jose family is without a livelihood tonight after thieves stole more than $100,000 worth of stage equipment from them. The family says they tracked down the equipment with an Apple AirTag — and even caught the thieves on video — but that police did not respond on time.

Jairo Torres recorded the thieves on his cellphone Monday as he sat and watched them outside the Oakland Arena. The thieves stole more than $100,000 worth of his lights, sound, and stage equipment.

“He couldn’t do anything because he was afraid,” said Torres’ wife, Elizabet Lozano. She spoke for her husband, who mainly speaks Spanish.

She says her husband used AirTags to track down his stolen equipment. He even called the Oakland Police Department while watching his stuff being stolen.

“Oakland police never answered,” said Lozano. “If they came at the right time, they could have stopped the people.”

Lozano says it all started Monday morning when their van and trailer was stolen from outside their house in South San Jose. She says the San Jose Police Department told them it wasn’t their jurisdiction.

Oakland PD never responded. Now the couple has filed a complaint.

“He was calling 911 and was not getting answer, and not able to reach the dispatch center, regarding a call for service,” said Lozano.

Torres drove his van and trailer back to San Jose after thieves abandoned it, but now it will be hard to set up a wedding, quinceanera, or any event without equipment.

“It really breaks my heart, all of his equipment is gone,” said Lozano.

KRON4 reached out to Oakland PD for comment on this story. We have yet to hear back.