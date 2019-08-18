San Jose father killed, family devastated and confused

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Brian Castro was beloved by family and friends.

They say he had no enemies.

“He was a good kid,” Marco Castro, Brian’s brother, said. “I taught him… I was hard on him all the time. But I did it because I wanted him to be strong, work, like all of us men, women do. And he was going good.”

That’s why those who knew the 21-year-old San Jose native are confused by his violent death as he went to get gas at an Arco gas station on Senter Road near south San Jose.

His relatives are devastated.

“It just breaks my heart,” Lizbeth Castro, Brian’s sister, said. “I’m just not going to see him no more.”

It was sometime after 1 a.m. Thursday when he was shot.

He was reportedly with his good friend, who was also shot.

San Jose Police said they drove themselves to Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center for treatment, but he could not be saved and later died.

Officers arrived at the hospital just before 2 a.m.

His friend is going to be O.K.

“Right now what she’s thinking is this is a nightmare and she wishes it wasn’t true,” Elsa Lopez, a translator for the victim’s mother said.

Speaking through a translator, Castro’s mother said he was never in trouble, he went to school and just bought a new car he was excited about.

“Her heart is broken into pieces right now,” Lopez said. “She wants justice for her son. He was a very good son, he was a father, a brother to all and he was very loving.”

His mother said Castro always cared for his 3-year-old son, now robbed of his father.