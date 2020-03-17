San Jose grocery stores help local seniors; Zanotto’s Market to hold ‘Senior Hour’

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — In an effort to help those most vulnerable in the community during the coronavirus outbreak, a local grocery store chain in San Jose is opening its doors one hour for local seniors. Zanotto’s Market stores located in San Jose and Sunnyvale will be holding a Senior Hour starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. in order to “help protect our at-risk population” the store said.

As Bay Area residents ramp up their shopping to prepare to shelter-in-place, Zanotto’s Markets will allow residents who are 60 and older to shop with less crowds. The markets will open up to the rest of the population from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Everything will have just been cleaned, stores will be less crowded,” Zanotto’s Markets said in a Facebook post Monday.

Markets will close early every day to allow their employees to meet the significant increase in re-stocking, cleaning and preparation work.

Zanotto’s Markets Senior Hour will be in effect until further notice.

