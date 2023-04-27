The San Jose metro has the #1 highest concentration of software developers nationwide.

There are 67,780 software developers in the San Jose metro, comprising 63.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. San Jose-area software developers earn a median $165,030 annually.

Tech has long been known as a lucrative field. There were about 1.4 million software developers nationwide in 2021, earning a median annual salary of $120,730. Though the industry is currently facing a wave of layoffs, BLS predicts job growth in the field to be much faster than average, with an estimated 25% growth between 2021 and 2031, compared to only 5% for the average job.

Numbers like these might make you want to hit the books and change careers—but what does a software developer actually do? It’s a bit more than just writing the code that helps run the software you use every day—from your takeout app to your favorite social media site.

Software developers must predict consumers’ needs and design solutions for them. They’ll need to see every piece of the puzzle in the development process, including meeting with stakeholders to brainstorm ideas and testing final products. Software developers should have hard skills like coding languages and data structures under their belt, according to Indeed. But soft skills like communication and creativity are just as important.

Once you have the necessary skills and education to land a software development job, there are plenty of great places to do so. You might immediately think of Silicon Valley or San Francisco when you picture a tech hub, but the truth is there are many lesser-known cities that now boast plenty of opportunities for software developers.

The heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose might be the country’s original tech hub. The city is home to more than 6,600 technology companies, including head offices for Adobe, Hewlett Packard, and Cisco. Just 10 miles from San Jose, you’ll find Cupertino, California, and the headquarters of Apple, and 15 miles away you’ll find Mountain View and the Google/Alphabet headquarters.

San Jose has more than just tech giants. The city also ranks as one of the top in the country for small business, as reported by Forbes. With the highest median wage of any of the tech hubs on this list, it is likely San Jose will continue to attract top tech talent, even as other metros expand their tech job presence.

See how other metros compare in the national story, where Feats used 2021 BLS employment data to rank the 15 U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest concentrations of software developers.

This story originally appeared on Feats and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.