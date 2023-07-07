(KRON) — First responders are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in the area of Story Road and South White Road in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department. SJPD units are investigating the crash which involved an female adult pedestrian.

The woman was injured in the crash and later succumbed to her injuries, police said. Traffic will be impacted, according to San Jose PD.

South White Road will be closed in both directions between Story Road and Buckner Drive.

This is the 23rd fatal collision and 24th fatal traffic death of 2023, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.