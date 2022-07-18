(KRON) — Officers from the San Jose Police Department responded to a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive.

The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was standing in the roadway, according to the tweet. The driver fled and has not been found of identified.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. In San Jose, this was the 37th such incident in 2022, the 39th victim and the 23rd pedestrian fatality.