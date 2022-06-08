SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police are investigating two home invasion robberies that occurred last week in San Jose, where the second one was captured on video by the homeowner’s dash camera when she pulled into her driveway and to find several suspects in her garage. Police responded to reports of two home invasion robberies on Monday, May 31.

The first was reported about 2 p.m. in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue near Baton Rouge Drive on the city’s east side, where five to six suspects entered a home and stole a vehicle from the garage. Two hours later, another home invasion robbery was reported about 1.3 miles north in the 1000 block of Summerdale Avenue.

Police said they are likely the same suspects as the first robbery, as they were using a vehicle stolen from the first house robbed. The vehicle and suspects were in the garage when the homeowner pulled her vehicle into the driveway and were visible on her vehicle’s dash camera when the automatic garage door opened.

The driver stopped abruptly, still partly in the street and called police. The video footage shows the suspects in no hurry to leave, as they waved to the driver and packed items into the vehicle without any visible signs of rushing. After about 90 seconds, the suspects drove off in the stolen vehicle.

Police reminded the public to be vigilant in their neighborhoods. If you see something out of place, say something. Report suspicious activity to 9-1-1, or anonymously report crime tips via Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Detective Van Brande #4542 with the department’s robbery unit at (408) 277-4166 or e-mail 4542@sanjoseca.gov.

