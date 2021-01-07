San Jose Kaiser faces $43K fine following COVID outbreak response

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay hospital is facing a hefty fine after reportedly failing to report dozens of coronavirus cases.

The San Jose Kaiser Permanente facility has been fined $43,000 for its response to a major outbreak amongst staff in the Emergency Department.

On Jan. 3, Senior VP and Area Manager Irene Chavez confirmed in a press release that 43 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1.

But the cases were reportedly not reported to the Contact Reporting Portal, as the hospital is required to do under the County Health Officer’s order.

$43,000 fine for Kaiser Permanente from Santa Clara County for the hospitals "failure to timely report 43 cases involving personnel who tested positive" for coronavirus.@kron4news — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) January 7, 2021

Santa Clara County can issue additional notices of violation regarding this outbreaking based on further investigation and findings.

The hospital is located at 250 Hospital Parkway in San Jose.