A San Jose police officer confiscated a gun from a man under the influence of methamphetamine this weekend.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man who was under the influence of methamphetamine over the weekend, according to a tweet from the department.

The officer also found a loaded handgun in the man’s car.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The photograph of confiscated items shows the handgun, several rounds of ammunition and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest took place near Quimby Road and South White Road.