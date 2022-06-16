(BCN) — The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office has determined that a man who died after his car crashed into a Home Depot store in San Jose on Saturday suffered a medical emergency that was the primary cause of death, police said Thursday.

The crash was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at the store in the 2100 block of Monterey Road, where the man drove his vehicle into the front of the store and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The medical examiner’s office on Wednesday determined the medical emergency, not any injuries from the crash, caused the man’s death, so police said they are removing the case from their traffic fatality statistics for the year.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.