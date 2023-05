SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and other city officials held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce a new proposal to scale up the city’s quick-build communities to increase affordable housing.

Mayor Mahan has pledged to provide temporary housing for 1,000 people by the end of the year. The mayor himself has admitted that’s an ambitious number and that he’s not sure the city will be able to reach the goal.