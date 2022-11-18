SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– A San Jose mother has been arrested by San Jose Police and charged with homicide following the death of one of her two 8-month-old twins. Celina Juarez, 29 of San Jose, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a press release from SJPD. The arrest marked the 33rd homicide to take place in the city in 2022.

On November 4th, 2022, at approximately 3:16 p.m., San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins. One of the children had stopped breathing and when officers arrived, they immediately began CPR on the infant, police said.

Medics arrived as well and took over lifesaving measures. Both infants were transported to local hospitals, according to police. On Nov. 5, one of the twins was pronounced deceased at the hospital while in intensive care.

Homicide detectives and members of the Santa Clara County Severe Child Injury and Death (SCID) team began an investigation into this incident. Juarez, mother of the twins, was caring for both infants at the time of the incident. During the beginning stages of the investigation, she suffered from an unknown medical emergency and was subsequently transported to a local hospital where she remained until Nov. 16 according to police.

On Nov. 16, an arrest warrant was issued for the Juarez charging her with homicide and she was taken into custody in San José by the Metro Unit and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant White or Detective Reckas of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283, or via email: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

