SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– San Jose’s Children’s Discovery Museum will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday, offering free admission for each family with a child or adult who gets vaccinated. The clinic is open to everyone aged 6 months and up and will offer first, second and booster vaccine doses for free.

The Stanford University Medical Student Association’s Flu Crew will provide vaccinations at the event, according to the museum. “The pandemic and its effects have been tough on children and families, but a bright light for me has been the important role the museum’s been able to play in making our communities healthier and stopping the spread of COVID-19,” museum executive director Marilee Jennings said.

The clinic will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who get vaccinated will receive free admission for up to five people. As of Wednesday, 88.2 percent of all Santa Clara County residents have completed their first vaccination series.

