SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Chief of Police Anthony Mata will address a weekend incident in which an officer was shot by a suspect in a standoff Friday night. Chief Mata will be joined by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan in the conference room of the San Jose Police Administration Building.

Additional and vital information related to the shooting will be relayed in the press conference, according to SJPD PIO Sergeant Christian Camarillo.

The incident in question occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night when two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. A suspect exited his vehicle and began to shoot at two police officers.

The officers returned fire at the suspect, striking his vehicle as he sped away. Officers pursued the suspect and located him in the backyard of a home on the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue.

During the incident, an officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.