San Jose police arrest 18-year-old suspect connected to Friday morning homicide

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police announced that they have arrested 18-year-old Carlos Gomez in connection to the murder of Justin de Jesus.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of South White Road near Alum Rock.

At the scene officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting Gomez fled on foot to a residence of an associate in the area where police caught up to him.

Authorities initially detained 5 suspects. One of which was Gomez, who was known in the area for causing trouble.

The motive and circumstances of the murder are unknown.

This is San Jose’s 32nd homicide of 2019.