(KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested for homicide in connection to his wife’s death, the San Jose Police Department announced on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. on a report of a dead woman at a residence.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was no conscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s husband, who reported the incident, was contacted at the scene and detained. He was subsequently arrested for homicide. He will be identified in the coming days, police said.

Motives and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The release of the victim’s identity is pending notification of next of kin. The incident is San Jose’s 5th homicide of 2023.