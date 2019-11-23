Search warrant related to Oak Grove bomb leads to arrest

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police arrested Andrew White on Friday after serving a search warrant in connection to the bomb found at Oak Gove High School on Tuesday.

White was arrested in the 5000 block of Tyhurst Court and was found with several other improvised explosive devices, according to police.

The bomb unit is still in the process of of securing the area and it is still under evacuation until further notice.

While detectives have not confirmed that White is connected with the device that was located at Oak Grove High School, the investigation surrounding it led police to him.

The suspect’s home is about a block away from the high school.

On November 19, San Jose Police responded to a suspicious device found by a staff member near the student parking lot of Oak Grove High School, located at 285 Blossom Hill Rd.

Upon responding the police confirmed that the device was an active explosive and the school was locked down and eventually evacuated.

After securing the device, a search of the school was conducted, but no other explosives were found.

Classes were cancelled the following day, with students returning to school Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing, with lab analysis assists from both Santa Clara Country and the FBI, so police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Joel Martinez of the San Jose Police Department Assault’s Unit at (408) 464-8379.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.