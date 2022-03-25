SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department has hundreds of backlogged rape kits that were never processed to help obtain DNA evidence against sexual assault suspects.

On Friday, SJPD said an internal audit of the department’s Sexual Assault Forensic Examination kits found that 655 cases were never tested and processed over the past 30 years.

“The majority of these untested SAFE kits were associated to cases in which the investigation resulted in a conviction without physical evidence, or instances when the complainant requested to drop the matter or otherwise recanted statements,” Officer Steve Aponte wrote.

Immediately following the audit, the SJPD submitted all SAFE kits in the Department’s Property and Evidence Unit to the Santa Clara County Crime Lab for testing.

Additionally, a new internal policy was implemented to address tracking systems.

San Jose police sought funding to address the backlog of rape kits and recently obtained a $1,425,000 grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance.



Police Chief Anthony Mata said, “I am thankful to the Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance for their generous investment in San José Police Department’s mission to cut down the backlog of untested sexual assault kits. This influx of crucial resources will help our law enforcement deliver justice to perpetrators of sexual assault and, just as importantly, closure to survivors.”



“The San Jose Police Department is committed to helping survivors with reporting and thoroughly investigating these cases as well as working with community service agency partners and mandatory reporters to provide resources and document any and all reports of sexual abuse or assault,” Mata said.