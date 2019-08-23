San Jose Police investigate fatal hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating their 29th fatal collision and their 12th vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash of the year.

“Trying to put together the pieces of the puzzle with little bits of evidence,” Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

A man’s body was found in the middle of the road around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday near East San Fernando Street and South 4th Street, near San Jose State University downtown.

“If the suspect would’ve called 911, would the person be alive today?” Garcia said. “Part of the question we have right now is when did it happen? It was reported at 2:45 but we really at this time haven’t been able to determine when the collision occurred.”

Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened, they are still looking for the car and the driver involved.

“We don’t know who this person is, we don’t know if they’ve done it before, we don’t know if they are going to do it again,” Garcia said.

Police said they have very little information at this time and are canvassing the area for video surveillance — hoping to identify the car and driver involved, but also witnesses who might’ve saw what happened.

“We look at everything hopefully again with witnesses, video surveillance and people calling in and guiding us in the right direction thats going to help us out,” Garcia said.

The accident happened at a very busy intersection downtown.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact them immediately.