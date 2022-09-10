SAN JOSE, Calif (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred Friday.

On Friday at around 2 p.m., the San Jose Police Department responded to Valley Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim was identified as a man with an injury that was life threatening.

As of Friday, police said there was no information on a suspect or where the shooting occurred. Police reported Friday the victim had been stabilized and was expected to survive.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

