Penny Mathias, 26, of San Jose (Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Dept.)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are looking for a woman last seen near her residence Sept. 1.

Penny Mathias, 26, “has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old,” according to a tweet from the department. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Mathias was last seen on El Cajon Drive. She was wearing an Eyore jacket, dark pants and sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Police urge people to retweet and call 911 if she’s seen or located.

“Let’s get her home,” SJPD stated.