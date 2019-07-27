San Jose police officer arrested on firearm, narcotics charges

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was arrested Friday morning on firearm and illegal narcotics-related charges.

The officer, identified as 48-year-old John Tompkins, was arrested in Sunnyvale as result of a narcotics investigation during a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop Friday morning, Sunnyvale police officers arrested the driver of the car, 47-year-old Daniel Ochoa, for the sale of narcotics.

The San Jose police officer was later identified as a suspect in the investigation.

Police say Tompkins was in possession of illegal narcotics and firearms.

The officer was arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges.