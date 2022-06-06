SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is at the scene of a reported shooting on the 1600 block of Hopkins Drive Monday afternoon.

According to a Twitter thread, SJPD reports that one adult man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. At this time they have no information on the suspect or the motive for the crime.

SJPD reports that traffic along Hopkins Drive will be affected by their investigation. People are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.