San Jose police respond to 3 separate shootings overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police kept busy overnight while responding to three separate shootings with four victims.

It started late Friday night around 11:14 p.m. when officers responded to the scene of a double-shooting in the 100 block of N 6th St.

Two men suffered injuries.

Police said there was no suspect information and said updates would be provided.

A few minutes later, around 11:50 p.m., a second shooting was reported in the 3100 block of Silver Creek Road.

Officials initially reported the male victim had life-threatening injuries, then said the injury was updated to non-life threatening.

About 30 minutes later, around 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning, a victim was located near Cottle Road and Highway 85.

Police say the victim was driving to a local hospital when units made contact with the victim.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

San Jose police haven’t said so officially, but several recent incidents suggest there’s a spike in violent crime in the South Bay.

No clear pattern has emerged, but homicides are up from last year in the South Bay.

“We can’t put our finger on what is exactly causing this,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo said back in March. “But what we can share is that we have had, here in San Jose, an increase in homicides during this pandemic.”