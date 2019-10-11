San Jose Police search for missing Utah CEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose Police are searching for Erin Valenti after she went missing Monday evening.

The 34-year-old woman was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans in Palo Alto driving a grey Nissan Murano rental with license plate 8LUD641.

Alarms were raised when Valenti didn’t show up for the Utah Woman Tech Council awards, where she was a finalist. Valenti also never return the rental car and missed her flight back to Utah.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police at 408-277-4141 and refer to case number 192800947.

Her husband posted to Facebook about her disappearance:

I write this post with a lot of pain and fear, but can really use your help. My wife, Erin Valenti has been missing…

Posted by Harrison Weinstein on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

